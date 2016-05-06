Disney has a cartoon series debuting on their channel in July about Latina Princess Elena of Avalor.

Young and Hungry actress Aimee Carrero is providing the voice of Elena who is a fortuitous and adventurous teenager who saves her kingdom from an evil witch and must learn to rule until she becomes queen.

After appearing on Season 11 of Project Runway, through Tim Gunn, Brazilian designer Layana Aguilar was tapped by Disney to create a dress for Princess Elena.

Disney allowed Layana full creative control with the design. Her only requirement was to include a seam at the waist of the dress she designed as to prevent the garment from looking too long to viewers.

Using her South American heritage as inspiration, Layana created a gown with print – a first for a Disney princess. She was inspired by childhood memories of her grandmother embroidering colorful mandala flowers.

“The feeling to it is very Peruvian, Inca-like.” ~ Layana Aguilar

While details of the deal was not revealed, the pay is definitely more than the 50K a year her collection brings in.

The doll will be available to purchase in July.

Disney’s Latina Princess To Don South American Inspired Designs By Project Runway Alum Layana Aguilar was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: