Arsenio Hall Sues Sinead O’Connor For Alleging He Sold Prince Drugs

Earlier this week, Sinead O’Connor accused Arsenio Hall of being Prince’s drug dealer.

“Two words for the DEA investigating where prince got his drugs over the decades…. Arsenio Hall (AKA Prince’s and Eddie Murphy’s bitch) Anyone imagining prince was not a long time hard drug user is living in cloud cuckoo land. Arsenio I’ve reported you to the Carver County Sherrif’s office. Expect their call. They are aware you spiked me years ago at Eddie murphy’s house. You best get tidying your man cave.”

Arsenio denied these claims and his rep, Traci Harper, said the allegations were “absolutely false, ridiculous and absurd.” Arsenio, in response, decided to sue Sinead O’Connor for those comments.

“On Thursday, Hall sued O’Connor for defamation, refuting all of O’Connor’s claims as “absolutely false, ridiculous, and absurd.” He also calls O’Connor a “desperate attention-seeker” who is “now known perhaps as much for her bizarre, unhinged internet rants as for her music.” Hall’s lawsuit argues that O’Connor could not have had any knowledge about his correspondence with Prince because Hall and O’Connor hadn’t spoken in 25 years, and she admittedly only met Prince twice. He’s seeking $5 million in damages.”

A new report was released today that said Prince had Percocet in his system. A source close to the investigation in Minneapolis confirmed the drug but said they’re not sure whether it played a part in the singer’s death.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO: Facebook

