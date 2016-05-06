CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Arsenio Hall Sues Sinead O’Connor For Alleging He Sold Prince Drugs

Arsenio has decided to sue Sinead O'Connor for comments alleging he was Prince's drug dealer.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Earlier this week, Sinead O’Connor accused Arsenio Hall of being Prince’s drug dealer.

“Two words for the DEA investigating where prince got his drugs over the decades…. Arsenio Hall (AKA Prince’s and Eddie Murphy’s bitch) Anyone imagining prince was not a long time hard drug user is living in cloud cuckoo land. Arsenio I’ve reported you to the Carver County Sherrif’s office. Expect their call. They are aware you spiked me years ago at Eddie murphy’s house. You best get tidying your man cave.”

Arsenio denied these claims and his rep, Traci Harper, said the allegations were “absolutely false, ridiculous and absurd.”  Arsenio, in response, decided to sue Sinead O’Connor for those comments.

“On Thursday, Hall sued O’Connor for defamation, refuting all of O’Connor’s claims as “absolutely false, ridiculous, and absurd.” He also calls O’Connor a “desperate attention-seeker” who is “now known perhaps as much for her bizarre, unhinged internet rants as for her music.” Hall’s lawsuit argues that O’Connor could not have had any knowledge about his correspondence with Prince because Hall and O’Connor hadn’t spoken in 25 years, and she admittedly only met Prince twice. He’s seeking $5 million in damages.”

A new report was released today that said Prince had Percocet in his system. A source close to the investigation in Minneapolis confirmed the drug but said they’re not sure whether it played a part in the singer’s death.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO: Facebook

Prince

Aura God: Remembering Prince's Most Iconic Ensembles

11 photos Launch gallery

Aura God: Remembering Prince's Most Iconic Ensembles

Continue reading Aura God: Remembering Prince’s Most Iconic Ensembles

Aura God: Remembering Prince's Most Iconic Ensembles

Arsenio Hall Sues Sinead O’Connor For Alleging He Sold Prince Drugs was originally published on globalgrind.com

arsenio hall , prince , Sinead O'Connor

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close