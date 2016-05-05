CLOSE
Evelyn Lozada Reveals She Suffered A Second Miscarriage

“I miscarried on Thanksgiving Day,” she said.

Evelyn Lozada is doing a lot these days. Aside from being a loving mother to a two-year-old son named Leo with her fiancé Carl Crawford, she’s also getting ready for the second season of her reality show Livin’ Lozada on OWN, which premieres on May 7th.

While things appear to be going well for Evelyn, she got some very bad news on Thanksgiving: she suffered her second miscarriage. In a new interview with Life and Style, she revealed:

“I miscarried on Thanksgiving Day,” the 40-year-old reality star, who also suffered a miscarriage during Season 1 of her show, exclusively tells Life & Style. “I was like, ‘This cannot be happening to my life again.’”

The 40-year-old reality star was hanging with Carl and his family when it happened. “I was literally miscarrying my baby,” she said, but she didn’t tell anyone because she “didn’t want to dampen the mood.”

Now that’s strength. Season 2 of Livin’ Lozada should be very interesting.

SOURCE: Life and Style

Evelyn Lozada Reveals She Suffered A Second Miscarriage was originally published on globalgrind.com

