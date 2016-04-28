The Black Panther Shines In Our Exclusive “Captain America: Civil War” Trailer

Captain America: Civil War is everything you want a blockbuster to be. I was blessed to be in one of the first audiences to screen the movie, and I can say: it’s a crowning moment in Marvel’s dynasty as the champion of comic book movies.

Thankfully, I pulled some strings and got my hands on this exclusive 30 second trailer of Captain America: Civil War, in which you can see a bit more footage of Chadwick Boseman as The Black Panther, along with a few quick clips of the Falcon and the rest of the game.

Chadwick is amazing; the way the film rolls out his character is purely brilliant, and the powers he has are completely breathtaking.

Take a look at the trailer and be sure to go see Captain America: Civil War, in theaters everywhere May 6.

