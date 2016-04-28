The Black Panther Shines In Our Exclusive “Captain America: Civil War” Trailer

The film is in theaters everywhere May 6.

| 04.28.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Captain America: Civil War is everything you want a blockbuster to be. I was blessed to be in one of the first audiences to screen the movie, and I can say: it’s a crowning moment in Marvel’s dynasty as the champion of comic book movies.

Thankfully, I pulled some strings and got my hands on this exclusive 30 second trailer of Captain America: Civil War, in which you can see a bit more footage of Chadwick Boseman as The Black Panther, along with a few quick clips of the Falcon and the rest of the game.

Chadwick is amazing; the way the film rolls out his character is purely brilliant, and the powers he has are completely breathtaking.

Take a look at the trailer and be sure to go see Captain America: Civil War, in theaters everywhere May 6.

The Black Panther Shines In Our Exclusive “Captain America: Civil War” Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com

black panther , captain america , Captain America: Civil War

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close