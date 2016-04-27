Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, aka The Bash, all posed for a dope photo together while at a birthday party for a friend’s son.

The Bash and his friend Heeman appeared to have a great time, entertaining themselves with balloon animals, candy, and cake.

Amber captioned her family portrait, saying:

“Family day with Pumpkin! Happy Birthday @babyheeman thx for having us @huzizle_1! Sebastian’s facial expression is so funny 😂 We all weren’t prepared for this picture Lol #CoParenting #DoitforYourBaby #SebastianTaylorThomaz”

The Bash had more fun with his dad pretending to be a ghost.

Nothing like a little quality family time. Is it just us, or do these photos make you wish Amber and Wiz could work things out and get back together?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Post The Cutest Pictures Of Family Time With The Bash was originally published on globalgrind.com