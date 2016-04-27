CLOSE
Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Post The Cutest Pictures Of Family Time With The Bash

We love this little family.

Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, aka The Bash, all posed for a dope photo together while at a birthday party for a friend’s son.

The Bash and his friend Heeman appeared to have a great time, entertaining themselves with balloon animals, candy, and cake.

Amber captioned her family portrait, saying:

“Family day with Pumpkin! Happy Birthday @babyheeman thx for having us @huzizle_1! Sebastian’s facial expression is so funny 😂 We all weren’t prepared for this picture Lol #CoParenting #DoitforYourBaby #SebastianTaylorThomaz”

The Bash had more fun with his dad pretending to be a ghost.

It's a ghost.

Nothing like a little quality family time. Is it just us, or do these photos make you wish Amber and Wiz could work things out and get back together?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Amber Rose & Wiz Khalifa Post The Cutest Pictures Of Family Time With The Bash was originally published on globalgrind.com

