Chrissy Teigen has been doing a great job of sharing her motherhood experience after giving birth to her daughter Luna, but she’s quickly finding out the downside to that.

The new mother went out to dinner with her husband John Legend and people got really upset because they feel she shouldn’t leave her child with anyone else while she’s that young.

The model took to Twitter to let us know all about the hate she received after going out to eat:

I went to dinner. People are pissed. Good morning! pic.twitter.com/oQ54mtet8c — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

In the screenshots Chrissy posted, people were arguing amongst themselves over everything from never wanting to leave their newborns, to feminine hygiene:

"i never wanted to leave my daughter, i love her, BUT THAT'S JUST ME" – the passive aggressiveness is real! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

talking about vagina smells in the comments. what in the. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 24, 2016

Chrissy enjoyed the passive aggressive banter while eating seared scallops with leeks and potato puree. Sounds yummy.

Clearly, the new mom is unbothered by outside opinions.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Went To Dinner Without Luna & Social Media Freaked Out was originally published on globalgrind.com