Hillary Clinton is not the only one trying to reach the Black vote in New York, Bernie Sanders is doing it as well with the help of a new Spike Lee ad. The endorsement features Harry Belafonte, Erica Garner, Rosario Dawson, Susan Sarandon, Linda Sarsour, Dr. Cornel West, Tessa Thompson and any others, the Huffington Post notes.

The video named “Wake Up,” focuses on Black celebs and activists talking about issues such as social justice, racism, affordable housing, minimum wage among numerous issues along with Sanders speaking at a recent rally in the Bronx. “This is a campaign of the people, by the people and for the people,” Sanders said, playing off of President Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, the Huff Post wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Lee has shown his support for the Vermont Senator.

In the past month, Lee lent his face to numerous events in New York, including a rally in the Bronx, a town hall in Harlem and the two posed on the cover of a recent issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

This video was posted days before Sanders and opponent Hillary Clinton face off in the New York Dem primary on April 19. According to many polls, Clinton is ahead of Sanders by an average of 13 points.

RELATED LINKS:

#DoTheRightThing: Bernie Sanders Tells Spike Lee Why Black Lives Matter

#FeelTheBern: Rosario Dawson, Spike Lee And Other Black Celebs Stump In New York For Sanders

Hillary Clinton & Bernie Sanders Duke It Out At Raucous NYC Debate

#WakeUp: Spike Lee Wants You To Feel The Bern In New Star-Studded Sanders Ad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: