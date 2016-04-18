Chris Brown came into the game as a young kid fresh out of high school and in two short years, he became one of the biggest stars in the world. Chris had hit songs, a Double Mint chewing gum commercial deal, and a hot girlfriend. Then, at the young age of 19, his whole world came crashing down after he brutally assaulted Rihanna.

In a new documentary titled Welcome To My Life, Chris Brown gets emotional recalling the rise and fall of his career.

In the trailer, Chris admits, “I felt like a f–king monster. I was thinking about suicide and everything else. I wasn’t sleeping, I wasn’t eating. I just was getting high.”

Now 26 years old, the documentary about Chris’s life has cameos featuring Jamie Foxx, Usher, and J.Lo all singing his praises. While there is no official release date for the film yet, it’s already high on our must-see list.

SOURCE: Us Weekly

Chris Brown Talks Going From America’s Sweetheart To Public Enemy #1 In “Welcome To My Life” Documentary Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com