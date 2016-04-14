WTF: New Ad Depicts Your Period As A Matronly Black Woman

This commercial pretty much depicts the adage “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

Hello Flo released their new commercial that personifies your menstrual flo as a Black woman dressed like an international airline attendant. Or dressed like….this.

#SorryNotSorry

While we are all here for period awareness, period pride, period conversation etc, we aren’t okay with our periods being depicted as the matronly Black woman archetype.

We worked hard (okay Shonda did) to get characters like Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating on TV, and now this commercial has drummed up the antiquated idea that Black women are merely sidekicks or comic relief.

C’mon now.

We need more people of color on this!

And before you shout Oh you’re so hypersensitive, take a look for yourself and tell us if you’re laughing.

HelloFlo, #dobetter.

