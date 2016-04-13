“I’m Still Me:” Rachel Dolezal Pens Book On Racial Identity

Rachel Dolezal‘s story isn’t over yet.

The former head of the NAACP’s Spokane, Washington chapter is reportedly writing a book about racial identity. Obviously, Dolezal isn’t a go-to expert on the topic, but nonetheless, we’re sure she has an interesting perspective to share with the world.

The 38-year-old mom and civil rights activist told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie that she’s “ready to move on” from her time as an internet sensation, which came after the world discovered she was actually White – not Black as she had been claiming.

“I don’t have any regrets about how I identify. I’m still me,” Dolezal, who’s trying to rebuild and get her life back on track, adds during the sit-down.

She certainly appears to be in a better place following the national backlash. Hopefully, we’ll learn a lot more about her life and racial identity in her forthcoming book.

Watch the clip above and leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: TODAY | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Splash News

Rachel Dolezal's Gradual Transformation Into A "Black Woman" 10 photos Launch gallery Rachel Dolezal's Gradual Transformation Into A "Black Woman" 1. Rachel Dolezal before she identified as a Black woman. Source:Splash News 1 of 10 2. Rachel Dolezal shows off her natural locks and freckled face. Source:Splash News 2 of 10 3. Rachel Dolezal as a White woman. Source:Splash News 3 of 10 4. Rachel Dolezal in current times, identifying as a Black woman. Source:Splash News 4 of 10 5. Rachel Dolezal and her two sons pictured after her NBC interview with Matt Lauer. Source:Splash News 5 of 10 6. Rachel Dolezal reaches out to her son during an appearance on the "Today" show. Source:Splash News 6 of 10 7. Rachel Dolezal hugs her son during an appearance on the "Today" show. Source:Splash News 7 of 10 8. Rachel Dolezal makes sure her 'fro is picture perfect for her "Today" show appearance. Source:Splash News 8 of 10 9. Rachel Dolezal smiles during hard times. Source:Splash News 9 of 10 10. Rachel Dolezal explains her Black identity. Source:Splash News 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Rachel Dolezal’s Gradual Transformation Into A “Black Woman” Rachel Dolezal's Gradual Transformation Into A "Black Woman"

“I’m Still Me:” Rachel Dolezal Pens Book On Racial Identity was originally published on globalgrind.com