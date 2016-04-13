CLOSE
“I’m Still Me:” Rachel Dolezal Pens Book On Racial Identity

Rachel Dolezal's story isn't over yet.

The former head of the NAACP’s Spokane, Washington chapter is reportedly writing a book about racial identity. Obviously, Dolezal isn’t a go-to expert on the topic, but nonetheless, we’re sure she has an interesting perspective to share with the world.

The 38-year-old mom and civil rights activist told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie that she’s “ready to move on” from her time as an internet sensation, which came after the world discovered she was actually White – not Black as she had been claiming.

“I don’t have any regrets about how I identify. I’m still me,” Dolezal, who’s trying to rebuild and get her life back on track, adds during the sit-down.

She certainly appears to be in a better place following the national backlash. Hopefully, we’ll learn a lot more about her life and racial identity in her forthcoming book.

Watch the clip above and leave your thoughts below.

