Sean “Diddy” Combs always knows how to stir the pot— even when it’s about old news.

The entertainment mogul stopped by Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club on Friday to promote his upcoming album and 20th anniversary Bad Boy reunion concert.

While there, the hosts —inevitably— asked him about his dating life and exes. Over the years the 46-year-old has been linked to a variety of famous faces including Jennifer Lopez, Cassie, and even Cameron Diaz at one point. But the topic of this discussion was how his current girlfriend, Cassie, reacted to him bumping into Lopez at the 2015 American Music Awards last November.

“My woman at the end of the day, you know, she ain’t have a problem with it,” he admitted. “She had some questions. She had some questions.”

The father of six and J.Lo famously dated from 1999-2001, at the height of careers, most notably working on her debut album “On the 6” together. They split up after rumors of infidelity and his controversial club shooting case. And while time has passed, fans of the pair still reminisce their iconic coupledom.

Diddy added while on the hot seat, “You know, Casper was there. Me and Jennifer… people gonna be friends, man. People gonna grow, and, you know, any of my exes, they smile, and they’re happy to see me, you know what I’m saying? And that’s all that was about.”

We already know with a man like Diddy, you have to be comfortable with the women he’s been linked to coming around from time to time. So we highly doubt his 29-year-old main boo is tripping every time an old one comes along. But it is still cool to hear it straight from his mouth.

Diddy On How Cassie Reacted To His Mini J.Lo Reunion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com