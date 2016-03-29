Scotty ATL Talks SXSW, No Longer Fearing Death, & More

Scotty ATL was down in Austin, Tex. for SXSW and visited Global Grind in between shows.

During his chat, the Atlanta rapper talked about his new single “Fantasies” featuring B.o.B, as well as not getting enough respect for his lyrical ability.

“I don’t feel like that, but I think that’s the design, God is always up to something. Had I got the respect I deserved, maybe I wouldn’t be pushing as hard as I’m pushing right now,” he said.

He also talked about losing four of his partners and how that changed his outlook on things.

“I done lost 4 people in the last four weeks and one of my other partners facing life with no parole, so it’s real for me. I’m living every day to the fullest….

“At one point I used to fear death, but with stuff happening so close to me recently, I don’t fear it as much as I did. I don’t know if that’s good or that’s bad, I’m still working through all that shit.”

Check out the interview with Scotty ATL up above.

The Best Sneakers Spotted At SXSW 2016 30 photos Launch gallery The Best Sneakers Spotted At SXSW 2016 1. New Balance 574 Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 1 of 30 2. adidas "Crazy 8" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 2 of 30 3. Air Jordan 12 "The Master" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 3 of 30 4. Nike Foamposite "Gone Fishing" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 4 of 30 5. adidas "Crazy 8" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 5 of 30 6. Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 6 of 30 7. New Balance 574 Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 7 of 30 8. Nike Air Force 1 Mid Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 8 of 30 9. Air Jordan 1 Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 9 of 30 10. Nike Air Flight Huarache Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 10 of 30 11. adidas Stan Smith "Metallic Gold" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 11 of 30 12. Vans Authentic Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 12 of 30 13. Nike Foamposite “Polarized Pink” Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 13 of 30 14. Reebok Shaqnosis Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 14 of 30 15. Nike Blazer Mid Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 15 of 30 16. Puma Skytop "Metallic Grey" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 16 of 30 17. Vans Old Skool Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 17 of 30 18. adidas Samba Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 18 of 30 19. Converse Chuck Taylor Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 19 of 30 20. Nike Air Max Thea "Hot Pink" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 20 of 30 21. Air Jordan 4 "Green Glow" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 21 of 30 22. Vans Sk8 Hi Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 22 of 30 23. Feiyue 'Fe Lo Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 23 of 30 24. Nike Air Max 90 Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 24 of 30 25. Air Jordan 13 "Squadron Blue" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 25 of 30 26. Nike Foamposite "Lava" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 26 of 30 27. Air Jordan 8 "Chrome" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 27 of 30 28. Nike Air Huarache Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 28 of 30 29. Nike SB Janoski Mid Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 29 of 30 30. Nike SB Dunk Low "Fish Ladder" Source:Nathan Eaton/Summer House Films 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading The Best Sneakers Spotted At SXSW 2016 The Best Sneakers Spotted At SXSW 2016

Scotty ATL Talks SXSW, No Longer Fearing Death, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com