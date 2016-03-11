CLOSE
Extra Butter: Find Out More About The Making Of “10 Cloverfield Lane” With Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead gives us the lowdown on the movie's secretive plot.

10 Cloverfield Lane hits theaters today, and I sat down with the star of the film, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, as well as director Dan Trachtenberg, for a closer look.

The movie is about a woman named Michelle who survives a car accident after leaving her fiancé, only to wake up and find herself in an underground bunker helmed by two men. Howard, played by John Goodman, is a conspiracy theorist who built the bunker, and Emmett is the lucky man who helped him.

Howard tells Michelle that a massive chemical attack has rendered the air unbreathable and their only hope of survival is to remain inside. Is he telling the truth?

In our interview, Winstead talks about the joys of being able to learn some acting lessons from John Goodman, as well as what it was like crafting the character of Michelle. Later on in this episode of Extra Butter, we hear from the director about keeping the story of the movie under wraps to help with the suspense.

Check it out above.

Extra Butter: Find Out More About The Making Of “10 Cloverfield Lane” With Mary Elizabeth Winstead was originally published on globalgrind.com

