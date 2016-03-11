Congrats! Russell Wilson & Ciara Are Engaged

Russell Wilson wants to spend the rest of his life with Ciara.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback made headlines for his vow of celibacy with his girlfriend CiCi, but now he’s finally ready to tie the knot and make this thing official.

Russell popped the question and let the world know via social media: “She said yes!” Wilson said in the video. “I’m making this thing happen!”

She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling… #TrueLove @Ciara pic.twitter.com/qsufVC6snm — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 11, 2016

The two have been dating for over a year and have subsequently flaunted their love all over the place.

We wish them the best, and we’re sure Khloe Kardashian does as well.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

