WTH?! Thursday: Woman Smashes Cheating Boyfriend’s Car With A 2×4

It’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, and time to break down all of the crazy stories trending in this week’s news.

Roland Martin was joined by media consultants Autumn Joi, Tony Redz, and Bobby Pen for this week’s journey into madness.

Kicking off our list of insanity is a man caught on camera in the kitchen dancing suggestively to Rihanna’s new hit single, “Work.” Tony Redz said the hefty dancer “looked like he was happy he was about to eat.”

What would you do for $20; would you break a glass bottle over your head?

A man who wasn’t thinking too clearly did just that. Cell phone video captured the man attempting to shatter the bottle against his dome not once, but twice, and then slowly crumpling to the ground in pain. Ouch.

Oftentimes we hear of disgruntled lovers keying cars or even throwing a brick through a windshield, but you probably haven’t seen someone take a 2×4 and a knife to a vehicle. Cell phone video shows one woman smashing her cheating boyfriend’s car with a block of wood.

After beating the heck out of the car, the jilted lover pulled out a kitchen knife and began slicing the exterior of the vehicle in a quiet, focused rage. Luckily for her boyfriend, she knifed the car and not him.

Watch Martin and the WTH?! Thursday crew run down these crazy stories in the video clip above.

