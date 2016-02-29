Last night, we all laughed at Chris Rock‘s jokes, and were happy for Leonardo DiCaprio as he finally got his long overdue Oscar.

But the real show took place after the cameras stopped rolling and the stars broke off to the after parties.

There were parties where Questlove provided the music, and others where Paula Patton chatted with her friend Anthony Mackie.

Remember the rules: don’t get ratchet and take off your shoes…Oh wait, too late!

Check out more moments you need to see in the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

All The Moments From The 2016 Oscar After Parties You Need To See 24 photos Launch gallery All The Moments From The 2016 Oscar After Parties You Need To See 1. Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock kept it straight-faced for this flick after the Oscars. Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. Jessica Biel, Amy Adams, and Demi Lovato got a little ratchet at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party by taking their shoes off and enjoying themselves. Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. There are no boxes for Andy Samberg, Justin Timberlake, or Keegan-Michael Key to put anything inside of during this party. Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Brie Larson had a great time after her Oscar win. Laugh it up! Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Smooches. Chrissy Teigen couldn't make a face this time as her husband John Legend planted a wet one on her. Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Wiz Khalifa appears to be enjoying the view, as Charlize Theron chats at the Vanity Fair after party. Source:Getty 6 of 24 7. Sam Smith shares a moment with a worker at the Oscars after party. Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. Kerry Washington wasn't ready, as she jokes with someone off camera while taking a flick with Kate Beckinsale. Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Wiz Khalifa chats it up with Jeremy Renner at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. The original Creed, Carl Weathers, talks with Michael Strahan and Aaron Paul. Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Bad Boys: French Montana and Diddy kick it with Chris Rock and Toby Maguire. Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Catching up! Here's Paula Patton and Anthony Mackie. Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Paula Patton and Anthony Mackie were having a great time together at the Vanity Fair party. Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Caitlyn Jenner and Vanity Fair's beauty director SunHee Grinnell attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Common is the center of attention during this after party. Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Jason Sudeikis and his wife Olivia Wilde kick it with Aaron Paul. What you drinking, Jason? Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. Caitlyn Jenner and Lady Gaga share words during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Kerry Washington poses with Serena Williams. The good guys wear white. Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Put 'em up! Alessandra Ambrosio is ready for anything. Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Chris Rock talks with the night's big winner, Leonardo DiCaprio. Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Kevin Hart rocks out to the tunes at QuestLove at his official Oscar's After Party. Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Do you see his dance moves in that tux? Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. La La and Kelly Rowland rocked out at Kevin's party as well. Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Mary J.Blige and her husband Kenzo kept it casual at the Vanity Fair party. Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading All The Moments From The 2016 Oscar After Parties You Need To See All The Moments From The 2016 Oscar After Parties You Need To See

