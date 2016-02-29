CLOSE
Entertainment News
All The Moments From The 2016 Oscar After Parties You Need To See

The real show took place after the cameras stopped rolling.

Last night, we all laughed at Chris Rock‘s jokes, and were happy for Leonardo DiCaprio as he finally got his long overdue Oscar.

But the real show took place after the cameras stopped rolling and the stars broke off to the after parties.

There were parties where Questlove provided the music, and others where Paula Patton chatted with her friend Anthony Mackie.

Remember the rules: don’t get ratchet and take off your shoes…Oh wait, too late!

Check out more moments you need to see in the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

All The Moments From The 2016 Oscar After Parties You Need To See

