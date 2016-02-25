Kat Williams has Rickey Smiley cracking up as he discusses his latest shows at Phillips Arena in Atlanta and they hilariously reminisce about the days earlier on in their careers when they were doing more shows in a day for less money.

Plus, he talks about his 3-year retirement from comedy and what lead him to decide to emerge from it. He may even have taken a shot at Kevin Hart! Click on the audio player above to hear all the details in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Did Katt Williams Take A Shot At Kevin Hart? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com