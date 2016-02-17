Jurnee Smollett-Bell Gushes Over Her Husband & Shares Advice From Denzel Washington On The NJZ

Jurnee Smollett-Bell has basically grown up before our eyes. We first got to know her as little Michelle Tanner’s best friend Denise on Full House and again on Hanging with Mr. Cooper. Then we caught her in Eve’s Bayou, and later in the classic film The Great Debaters with Denzel Washington. Not to mention she’s appeared as well in hit shows like HBO’s True Blood.

Now she’s getting ready to make her return to network television on WGN’s Underground, a show about the Underground Railroad. Married and completely in love, Jurnee stopped by the No Judgment Zone to promote her new show, but ended up sharing a lot more.

Jurnee speaks about how she met her husband after doing Roll Bounce, reveals the advice Denzel Washington gave her, and talks about the gem Quincy Jones dropped that stayed with her after all these years:

“One thing that always sticks with me that I quote a lot actually is Quincy Jones once told me, ‘You can’t believe them when they tell you you’re great, because you’ll believe them when they tell you you’re not great. You have to know you are and who God made you to be.’”

The 29-year-old also goes on to share the conversations she had with her brother Jussie Smollett when he was just breaking into the game before his Empire fame.

The best part is when Jurnee gushes over her husband Josiah Bell. You can see her blushing in the video when she talks about how they met. She even stars in his new video “Smoke and Mirrors,” which you can see below.

Underground is set to air on March 9th on WGN America.

