CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Socially Decoded: Bryson Tiller’s Tweets Get Trolled

The "Trap S O U L" singer is as prolific on social media as he is on wax.

1 reads
Leave a comment

This week on Socially Decoded, we decided to troll a few tweets from R&B newcomer Bryson Tiller. The Trap S O U L singer is as prolific on social media as he is on wax.

Whether it’s moments of gratitude for being able to buy gifts for his daughter on Christmas, or letting people know he only has one account and it’s not the one that tweets sappy emotional stuff all day long, Bryson is riveting with the 140-characters.

This week, we got Cleverly Chloe and Shenae Curry from The In-House parties, Taqee and Q from the Word Of Mouth podcast, as well as Black Ink Crew‘s Walt and many more funny folks to troll ‘da fuq’ out of Bryson Tiller. Check it out above.

Abra

16 Artists To Watch In 2016

10 photos Launch gallery

16 Artists To Watch In 2016

Continue reading 16 Artists To Watch In 2016

16 Artists To Watch In 2016

Socially Decoded: Bryson Tiller’s Tweets Get Trolled was originally published on globalgrind.com

BlogXilla , bryson tiller , funny , socially decoded

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 2 days ago
07.13.19
NEW DRIP ALERT: Planet of the Bathing Apes…
 2 days ago
07.13.19
Multicultural Media Correspondents Association Summit Explores The Importance…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Jay T The Bigga Figga Talks About Getting…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
Super Beauty Founder TiffanyJ Aims To Empower Black…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
Fall 2018 Jordan Brand
Air Jordan 6 x PSG Collab Debuts This…
 5 days ago
07.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez & Lizzo Appear As…
 5 days ago
07.13.19
August Alsina
Singer August Alsina hospitalized after losing ability to…
 5 days ago
07.13.19
Bring Back MTB2: Here’s What Babs, Ness, Dylan,…
 6 days ago
07.10.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close