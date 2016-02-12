Extra Butter: New Yorkers Got Caught Having Sex On The Set Of “How To Be Single”

Global Grind traveled to Los Angeles, California to interview the cast of Warner Bros’ new movie How To Be Single, starring Dakota Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr., Alison Brie, Rebel Wilson, Ander Holms and more.

The movie tells the story of New York City’s lonely hearts seeking the right match. What Alice, Robin, Lucy, Meg, Tom and David all have in common is the need to learn how to be single in a world filled with ever-evolving definitions of love.

Alison Brie (who plays Lucy) even told us about how she caught a couple having sex near their trailers.

“People were definitely having sex by our trailers one night when we were shooting.” Brie explains, “We were shooting at a bar, the movie is about being single, so there are a lot of night shoots and night-time scenes where people are out at bars meeting people all over your scene in the bar that you own. The city never sleeps, so nothing gets shut down. We were shooting in this one bar and everyone was just going out in the bars all around us and there was this one night they were like, ‘You guys can’t go back to your trailers yet, there are people fornicating.’”

The best part is that the producers and film crew on this movie told the stars to let the frisky couple finish their business. How To Be Single is in theaters now.

