If You Missed Boris and Nicole’s Image Awards Watch Party, Congratulations, You Just Played Yourself

This year’s Image Awards ceremony was off the chain.

Fans were going wild tweeting about jokes and their favorite fashions with the #OurImage and the #ImageAwards hashtags.

Anthony Anderson, Terrence J and Tracey Edmonds did a fabulous job holding down the show and the red carpet.

However, what made watching the Image Awards priceless this year was watching Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe banter with each other throughout the whole awards show. The chemistry between these two is unreal!

Watch as Boris and the beautiful Nicole (who was really coming through in that fabulous white fur blouse) jock each other while getting ready for the ceremony in the video above.

RED CARPET RECAP: The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards 18 photos Launch gallery RED CARPET RECAP: The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards 1. Tracee Ellis Ross has arrived. Source: 1 of 18 2. Laura Govan hits the red carpet. Source: 2 of 18 3. Suited up! Benzino’s in the building. Source: 3 of 18 4. Quantico star Aujanue Ellis has a MESSAGE. Source: 4 of 18 5. Claudia Jordan in head-to-toe black. Source: 5 of 18 6. The lady in red: reality star Jennifer Williams. Source: 6 of 18 7. Tocarra stuns in fuschia. Source: 7 of 18 8. Naturi Naughton serves old Hollywod-glam. Source: 8 of 18 9. Sanaa Lathan can do no wrong. Source: 9 of 18 10. “Empire” star Jussie Smollett looking dapper! Source: 10 of 18 11. Like father, like son. Source: 11 of 18 12. Keke Palmer is all smiles! Source: 12 of 18 13. How beautiful does Jada-Pinkett smooth look? Source: 13 of 18 14. SLAY, Laverne Cox. Source: 14 of 18 15. Chrissy Teigen continues to embrace her baby bump! Source: 15 of 18 16. John Legend accompanies Chrissy on the red carpet. Source: 16 of 18 17. Hey, Gabi! Source: 17 of 18 18. “Concussion” star Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading RED CARPET RECAP: The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards RED CARPET RECAP: The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards

If You Missed Boris and Nicole’s Image Awards Watch Party, Congratulations, You Just Played Yourself was originally published on hellobeautiful.com