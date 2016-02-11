CLOSE
If You Missed Boris and Nicole’s Image Awards Watch Party, Congratulations, You Just Played Yourself

This year’s Image Awards ceremony was off the chain.

Fans were going wild tweeting about jokes and their favorite fashions with the #OurImage and the #ImageAwards hashtags.

Anthony Anderson, Terrence J and Tracey Edmonds did a fabulous job holding down the show and the red carpet.

However, what made watching the Image Awards priceless this year was watching Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe banter with each other throughout the whole awards show. The chemistry between these two is unreal!

Watch as Boris and the beautiful Nicole (who was really coming through in that fabulous white fur blouse) jock each other while getting ready for the ceremony in the video above.

If You Missed Boris and Nicole’s Image Awards Watch Party, Congratulations, You Just Played Yourself was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

