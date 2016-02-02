CLOSE
Real Girls, Real Curls: Tyneshia Farmer Discusses Her Hair Routine To Achieve Luscious Curls

Real Girls Real Curls

Source: Compliments of Tyneshia Farmer

Tyneshia Farmer is serious about her hair regime.  She has a month long process that results in the above look. Tyneshia teaches up that achieving luscious curls is more than a one day step.

Farmer washes her hair weekly starting out with the As I Am Coconut Co-Wash, followed by the As I Am Leave-In Conditioner. The great thing about the As I Am products are that you don’t need a lot of product. For Tyneshia’s thickness and hair length, you would use about a palm to a palm and a half of product for your entire head. She does this process weekly, for three weeks. Then, she twists with a homemade mix of shea butter and aloe vera gel mix.

On the 4th week, Tyneshia uses the As I Am Curly Clarity Shampoo, followed by a deep conditioner. While she has used the As I Am Hydration Elation Conditioner, she now creates her own deep conditioner and shares the recipe below!

The second day after washing my hair, she twists her hair in the evening. When manipulating you hair, it’s important to provide adequate moisture to prevent breakage and weakening of the hair.  Tyneshia uses As I Am Double Butter Cream to quench her hairs’ thirst. She does not twist every single night. You can see in the images below, she twists once, pineapples at night, and wears the same twists all week long. Of course, the twists will be more defined if you twist every night; however, skip a night or two during the work week if you are pressed for time. The pineapple method: putting your hair in a high, loose ponytail on top of your head, will keep your curls together. Tyneshia doesn’t skip twisting on the evenings she works out because the sweat will cause frizzies and poof.

 

Real Girls, Real Curls: Tyneshia Farmer Discusses Her Hair Routine To Achieve Luscious Curls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

