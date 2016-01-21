Chris Brown Lets His Daughter Royalty Paint A “Masterpiece” On The Wall

They say the apple doesn’t fall from the tree and once again, Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty proves she’s an artist just like her daddy.

The one-year-old showed off her painting skills in the latest Instagram post from the “Loyal” singer. If only our parents let us paint on the walls.

These two have been having a grand ol’ time hanging out together. Yesterday, Chris also shared a video singing to Royalty and cracking her up during daddy-daughter time.

Fatherhood is working out for Chris and seems to be bringing him a lot of joy. Once that masterpiece is finished, we can’t wait to see it. In the meantime, we hope Breezy is still working on his own artwork as well.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

