CLOSE
Music
Home

Jojo Simmons Retires From Rap To Start Label, Meet His First Artist Jacob Santana

Jacob got bars for sure.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Allow us to introduce you to Jacob Santana, a 17-year-old Puerto Rican kid from Long Island, N.Y. who just dropped a video for his song “Like That.”

The youngster spits on the A Dot The God-produced track with an energetic flow, as he talks about how he’s not a little dude and he’s not a fool, he’s just having fun trying to put his city on the map.

Jacob bumped into Jojo Simmons in Long Island and spit for the former emcee, who was so impressed by the kid’s lyrics, he decided to sign him to his label, Whose House Ent. Jacob got bars for sure.

Jojo has officially stopped rapping to focus on being a mogul. Do you think Jacob is a good first start?

Russell Simmons' All Def Def Comedy Live

Russell Simmons Celebrates His Birthday With Toni Braxton At All Def Comedy Live

6 photos Launch gallery

Russell Simmons Celebrates His Birthday With Toni Braxton At All Def Comedy Live

Continue reading Russell Simmons Celebrates His Birthday With Toni Braxton At All Def Comedy Live

Russell Simmons Celebrates His Birthday With Toni Braxton At All Def Comedy Live

Jojo Simmons Retires From Rap To Start Label, Meet His First Artist Jacob Santana was originally published on globalgrind.com

Jacob Santana , Jojo Simmons , new music , new video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 15 hours ago
07.20.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 2 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 3 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 4 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 4 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close