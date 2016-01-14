Allow us to introduce you to Jacob Santana, a 17-year-old Puerto Rican kid from Long Island, N.Y. who just dropped a video for his song “Like That.”

The youngster spits on the A Dot The God-produced track with an energetic flow, as he talks about how he’s not a little dude and he’s not a fool, he’s just having fun trying to put his city on the map.

Jacob bumped into Jojo Simmons in Long Island and spit for the former emcee, who was so impressed by the kid’s lyrics, he decided to sign him to his label, Whose House Ent. Jacob got bars for sure.

Jojo has officially stopped rapping to focus on being a mogul. Do you think Jacob is a good first start?

Jojo Simmons Retires From Rap To Start Label, Meet His First Artist Jacob Santana was originally published on globalgrind.com