Meet The Shorts? Columbus Short & Karrine Steffans Are Reportedly Married

Well, this is just….weird.

Disney ABC Television Group's 2014 Winter TCA Party - Arrivals

Karrine Steffans, best known as “Superhead,” has reportedly settled down with none other than Columbus Short.

Wait, what?

The author and mama spilled the tea when she posted this cryptic “Meet The Shorts” love post:

Then she took it a step further by adding these pictures of the former Scandal actor:

Short then took to Insta to show her off as well:

Of course, many of Karrine’s followers were puzzled, like we were. But she cleared up any rumors by saying we are legally married – deal with it:

SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty  

Meet The Shorts? Columbus Short & Karrine Steffans Are Reportedly Married was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
