Karrine Steffans, best known as “Superhead,” has reportedly settled down with none other than Columbus Short.

Wait, what?

The author and mama spilled the tea when she posted this cryptic “Meet The Shorts” love post:

Then she took it a step further by adding these pictures of the former Scandal actor:

Short then took to Insta to show her off as well:

Of course, many of Karrine’s followers were puzzled, like we were. But she cleared up any rumors by saying we are legally married – deal with it:

Well, this is just….weird.

SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Meet The Shorts? Columbus Short & Karrine Steffans Are Reportedly Married was originally published on globalgrind.com