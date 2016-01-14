CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Adele Spits Verse From Nicki Minaj’s ‘Monster’ and Shocks The World. Nicki Responds

0 reads
Leave a comment

“Carpool Karaoke” was back on in a big way in the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. He was joined by none other than mega-star Adele, and after belting out vehicle renditions of some of the biggest hits in her catalog, it got personal as she reveals things you may or may not have known about her. A few of which are that she’s a huge Spice Girls fan and a big Nicki Minaj fan. She proves it by spittin’ a verse from Nicki’s song “Monster” word-for-word, line-by-line and even sprinkles in some animation as she murders the track! It was such an expected and beautiful surprise that Nicki herself felt the need to cosign! What do you think? Did she nail it?

(Her Nicki performance starts at the 10:10 mark)

Adele , carpool karaoke , james cordin , Monster , nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Issa Rae
 24 hours ago
03.13.19
Utah Jazz Ban Fan Who Had Heated, Racist…
 1 day ago
03.13.19
It’s Here: Will Smith Drops First Full Trailer…
 1 day ago
03.12.19
#StyleCrush: Jessica Rich Is The Sultry Shoe Designer…
 1 day ago
03.12.19
BTS Announce A Brand New Album, ‘Map Of…
 1 day ago
03.13.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Tracee Ellis Ross
 2 days ago
03.13.19
Millennium Tour Mania: Omarion Shows Some Skin, J…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Welcome Back D-Jack – DeSean Jackson Traded Back…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Welcome Back D-Jack – DeSean Jackson Traded Back…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Beyond Hip Hop: Rapsody Talks Acting Goals, Tomboy…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2
Chance The Rapper Shares Wedding Photos
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Katrina Pierson Thinks Trump Isn’t Racist Because No…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
NFL Player Brandon Copeland Teaches Financial Literacy Course…
 3 days ago
03.10.19
Simone Manuel Talks Water Safety At LeBron James’…
 3 days ago
03.10.19
Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped Into Its Enclosure…
 3 days ago
03.10.19
Baltimore Native Helps Black Men Heal Through Yoga
 4 days ago
03.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close