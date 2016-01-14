Adele Spits Verse From Nicki Minaj’s ‘Monster’ and Shocks The World. Nicki Responds

“Carpool Karaoke” was back on in a big way in the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. He was joined by none other than mega-star Adele, and after belting out vehicle renditions of some of the biggest hits in her catalog, it got personal as she reveals things you may or may not have known about her. A few of which are that she’s a huge Spice Girls fan and a big Nicki Minaj fan. She proves it by spittin’ a verse from Nicki’s song “Monster” word-for-word, line-by-line and even sprinkles in some animation as she murders the track! It was such an expected and beautiful surprise that Nicki herself felt the need to cosign! What do you think? Did she nail it?

(Her Nicki performance starts at the 10:10 mark)

