Sylvester Stallone won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Creed last night and gave a very moving speech, but forgot to thank his co-star Michael B. Jordan and the writer/director who wrote the role for him, Ryan Coogler.

Black Twitter quickly took offense to the snub. Samuel L. Jackson tweeted:

#waitwaitwait, Ryan Coogler & Michael B Jordan, Thanks for acting with me!!! Loved Sly but… — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 11, 2016

Ava DuVernay thanked Ryan and Michael B. Jordan for Sly.

Well. I'm gonna go ahead and thank RYAN COOGLER + MICHAEL B. JORDAN since no one else is. Thank you, brothers. Good work. #smh #goldenglobes — Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) January 11, 2016

According to people in attendance, Stallone went back to the mic after the cameras had stopped rolling to thank Ryan and Michael.

Sylvester Stallone realized he didn't thank #Creed's director Ryan Coogler: "You are a brilliant, brilliant filmmaker." #GoldenGlobes — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) January 11, 2016

This was enough to please SLJ.

General consensus… Caught up in the moment. I'm good with that, ok?!Off camera thanks, works! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 11, 2016

We’re expecting a major thank you moment from Sly if he wins the Oscar for this role.

SOURCE: Twitter | VIDEO SOURCE: YouTube

Sylvester Stallone Snubs Ryan Coogler, But Calls Him A Brilliant Filmmaker Off Camera At Golden Globes was originally published on globalgrind.com