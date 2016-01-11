CLOSE
Sylvester Stallone Snubs Ryan Coogler, But Calls Him A Brilliant Filmmaker Off Camera At Golden Globes

Black Twitter quickly took offense.

Sylvester Stallone won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Creed last night and gave a very moving speech, but forgot to thank his co-star Michael B. Jordan and the writer/director who wrote the role for him, Ryan Coogler.

Black Twitter quickly took offense to the snub. Samuel L. Jackson tweeted:

Ava DuVernay thanked Ryan and Michael B. Jordan for Sly.

According to people in attendance, Stallone went back to the mic after the cameras had stopped rolling to thank Ryan and Michael.

This was enough to please SLJ.

We’re expecting a major thank you moment from Sly if he wins the Oscar for this role.

SOURCE: Twitter | VIDEO SOURCE: YouTube

Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan

Sylvester Stallone Snubs Ryan Coogler, But Calls Him A Brilliant Filmmaker Off Camera At Golden Globes was originally published on globalgrind.com

2016 Golden Globe Awards , Creed , Michael B. Jordan , Ryan Coogler , sylvester stallone

