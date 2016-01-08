Tank, Chris Brown, Sage The Gemini, & Siya “#BDAY” (NEW MUSIC)

R&B singer Tank is readying his forthcoming new album Sex Love & Pain II.

With the arrival of his new LP just two weeks away, Tank releases a Cali-inspired club cut titled “BDAY” featuring Sage The Gemini, Chris Brown, and his artist Siya.

“I don’t want to waste no time, baby girl I know this what you like/ get it in the air, we can take flight/ it’s your special day, it’s only right, girl,” sings Tank.

Tank’s Sex Love & Pain II is due out in stores on January 22. Take a listen to “#BDAY” below.

