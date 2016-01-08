CLOSE
Music
Home

Tank, Chris Brown, Sage The Gemini, & Siya “#BDAY” (NEW MUSIC)

3 reads
Leave a comment

Tank

R&B singer Tank is readying his forthcoming new album Sex Love & Pain II.

With the arrival of his new LP just two weeks away, Tank releases a Cali-inspired club cut titled “BDAY” featuring Sage The Gemini, Chris Brown, and his artist Siya.

“I don’t want to waste no time, baby girl I know this what you like/ get it in the air, we can take flight/ it’s your special day, it’s only right, girl,” sings Tank.

Tank’s Sex Love & Pain II is due out in stores on January 22. Take a listen to “#BDAY” below.

2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards- Arrivals

Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye

3 photos Launch gallery

Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye

Continue reading Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty Yaye

Every Picture Ever Of Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Yaye

Tank, Chris Brown, Sage The Gemini, & Siya “#BDAY” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

Chris Brown , new music , Sage The Gemini , siya , Tank

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 4 hours ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 20 hours ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 1 day ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 3 days ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 3 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close