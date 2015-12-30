New York Knicks’ Cleanthony Early Shot & Robbed Outside Club In Queens, New York

Cleanthony Early of the New York Knicks was shot and robbed outside of a club in Queens, New York earlier this morning.

He was leaving CityScapes gentlemen’s club on 58th Street in Maspeth, Queens, when he was surrounded by up to six men, shot in the knee and robbed of a gold necklace and the gold caps from his teeth, New York Police told WABC-TV.

“We are aware of what occurred with Cleanthony Early this morning and are relieved that he is not in a life-threatening situation,” the Knicks said via a statement posted by their Public Relations Twitter feed. “We will not comment any further until we receive more information.”

