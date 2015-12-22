CLOSE
Did Kanye West Just Reveal His Favorite KIMOJI On Twitter?

It's probably safe to assume this is his favorite KIMOJI...

Kanye West

Kanye West took on the roll of cheerleader to support Kim‘s brand new line of Kardashian-centric emojis: the KIMOJI.

The SWISH rapper tweeted:

It’s probably safe to assume this is his favorite KIMOJI, since it’s the same picture she tweeted in order to get ‘Ye running back home one late October evening in 2013.

View this post on Instagram

#NoFilter

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

But Kanye isn’t the only person scrambling for the junk in Kim’s trunk in emoji form. Her new app is so popular, it broke Apple’s iTunes store.

Kim sent out some tweets about the Apple shutdown as well, saying, “I can’t believe so many people downloaded my KIMOJI app that it affected the entire app store!”

Now, that might be the only thing bigger than Kim’s booty.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Did Kanye West Just Reveal His Favorite KIMOJI On Twitter? was originally published on globalgrind.com

