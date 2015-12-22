Did Kanye West Just Reveal His Favorite KIMOJI On Twitter?

Kanye West took on the roll of cheerleader to support Kim‘s brand new line of Kardashian-centric emojis: the KIMOJI.

The SWISH rapper tweeted:

I’m so proud of my wife! This KIMOJI idea is so dope… pic.twitter.com/fsWK5FOGTE — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 22, 2015

It’s probably safe to assume this is his favorite KIMOJI, since it’s the same picture she tweeted in order to get ‘Ye running back home one late October evening in 2013.

But Kanye isn’t the only person scrambling for the junk in Kim’s trunk in emoji form. Her new app is so popular, it broke Apple’s iTunes store.

Kim sent out some tweets about the Apple shutdown as well, saying, “I can’t believe so many people downloaded my KIMOJI app that it affected the entire app store!”

Now, that might be the only thing bigger than Kim’s booty.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Kim Kardashian's Booty Evolution (PHOTOS) 38 photos Launch gallery Kim Kardashian's Booty Evolution (PHOTOS) 1. Back in 2006, Kim was definitely working with some junk in her trunk. 1 of 38 2. No complaints here. 2 of 38 3. In 2007, her curves were irresistable. 3 of 38 4. At an angle.. 4 of 38 5. From the back... 5 of 38 6. From the side... 6 of 38 7. The other side... 7 of 38 8. Get it, Kim. 8 of 38 9. Lawd Jesus, it's a fire. 9 of 38 10. In 2008, Kim's cakes were legendary. 10 of 38 11. In jeans... 11 of 38 12. Looking good, girl. 12 of 38 13. In spandex... 13 of 38 14. From the back in jeans... 14 of 38 15. In 2009, Kim's backside was admirable. 15 of 38 16. In denim... 16 of 38 17. That's it, Kim. Get it. 17 of 38 18. From an angle... 18 of 38 19. From the back... 19 of 38 20. From the side... 20 of 38 21. Pose girl, WERK. 21 of 38 22. Show us what you're working with. 22 of 38 23. Nice indeed. 23 of 38 24. Mad respect, Kim. 24 of 38 25. All hail the Queen. 25 of 38 26. We like that Kim. 26 of 38 27. From an angle... 27 of 38 28. From a different angle... 28 of 38 29. In 2011, Kim's cakes shut shit down. 29 of 38 30. ...We mean, they really shut shit all the way down. 30 of 38 31. .... Seriously. 31 of 38 32. In 2012, Kim's cakes were good money. 32 of 38 33. She dressed them down. 33 of 38 34. She dressed them up. 34 of 38 35. She let Kanye hold them. 35 of 38 36. She gave us the all-white view at an angle. 36 of 38 37. ... At an angle. 37 of 38 38. She flipped the goods to the other side. 38 of 38 Skip ad Continue reading Kim Kardashian’s Booty Evolution (PHOTOS) Kim Kardashian's Booty Evolution (PHOTOS)

Did Kanye West Just Reveal His Favorite KIMOJI On Twitter? was originally published on globalgrind.com