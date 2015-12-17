One Happy Family: Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose All Smiles During The Bash’s Big Day At The Park

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa put their differences aside for the sake of their son. The two parents flashed smiles as they headed to the park for a day of play with The Bash.

Sebastian Taylor Thomaz played on the slides, swings, and in the sand box as his mom looked on lovingly.

Amber also posted some videos of her son getting deep by making up stories for mom’s enjoyment.

He tells the best stories! 😍 #SebastianTaylorThomaz A video posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 16, 2015 at 4:01pm PST //platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Ewww Pumpkin guts! 😝 A video posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 16, 2015 at 4:06pm PST //platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Pumpkin guts. Side note: in case you were wondering what type of hoodie Amber is rocking, you can get one here with 50 percent off by using the code, Rosebud50.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Precious! Wiz & Amber's Son The Bash's Cutest Pics Ever (PHOTOS) 38 photos Launch gallery Precious! Wiz & Amber's Son The Bash's Cutest Pics Ever (PHOTOS) 1. So Cute! Baby Bash Munchin' On His Feet. Source: 1 of 38 2. This Was Baby Bash's First Day At The Beach. Source: 2 of 38 3. Bash Was The Cutest Little Lion For Halloween. Source: 3 of 38 4. Taking A Nap With Daddy. Source: 4 of 38 5. Kisses From Mommy. Source: 5 of 38 6. Precious Father-Son Moment. Source: 6 of 38 7. Sebastian Relaxing Like A King. Source: 7 of 38 8. So Sweet! Amber Shares This Cute Pic. Source: 8 of 38 9. Happy Mommy, Happy Baby. Source: 9 of 38 10. Amber Gives Her Adorable Son Kisses. Source: 10 of 38 11. Too Cute For Words. Source: 11 of 38 12. Wiz Holds On To His Son Sebastian Tight. Source: 12 of 38 13. More Pics Of Bash's Halloween Costume. Source: 13 of 38 14. Amber Is So In Love With Her Son. Source: 14 of 38 15. Legs Up! Source: 15 of 38 16. Wiz Shares A Pic Lying With Baby Bash. Source: 16 of 38 17. Bash Is Getting So Big! Source: 17 of 38 18. Kisses For The Baby. Source: 18 of 38 19. Amber Smiling At Her Little Cutie. Source: 19 of 38 20. This Kid Is So Fly Already! Bash's Adorable Socks. Source: 20 of 38 21. Bash & his mama show off their precious smiles for the 'gram! Source: 21 of 38 22. Bash keeps it cool like is pops in a Boy London hat. Source: 22 of 38 23. Being this cute ain't easy! Source: 23 of 38 24. Despite all the dope toys Santa stopped by with for little Bash, he'd rather play with his Pampers. Source: 24 of 38 25. Bash & Wiz kickin' it on the computer. Source: 25 of 38 26. Wiz & Amber take Bash to the spot they had their first date. Aw! Source: 26 of 38 27. Bash shows just how stylish a baby can be, sporting his mama's shades. Source: 27 of 38 28. The many adorable faces of Sebastian! Source: 28 of 38 29. Bash checks out all his new toys! Source: 29 of 38 30. Family time! Bash hangs with his mom & uncle at the aquarium. Source: 30 of 38 31. Wiz & Bash on Instagram straight flexin'! Source: 31 of 38 32. Bash spends a little QT loungin' on the couch with his uncle. Source: 32 of 38 33. Bash and his adorable homies chase bubbles together. Source: 33 of 38 34. Ready for Santa! Source: 34 of 38 35. Mommy gives Sebastian a little lesson in walking & playing with his puppy siblings. Source: 35 of 38 36. Daddy & Bash having a little chat. Source: 36 of 38 37. Aw! Aren't they adorable? Source: 37 of 38 38. We think this photo is Christmas card material! What about you? Source: 38 of 38 Skip ad Continue reading Precious! Wiz & Amber’s Son The Bash’s Cutest Pics Ever (PHOTOS) Precious! Wiz & Amber's Son The Bash's Cutest Pics Ever (PHOTOS)

One Happy Family: Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose All Smiles During The Bash’s Big Day At The Park was originally published on globalgrind.com