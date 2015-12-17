CLOSE
One Happy Family: Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose All Smiles During The Bash's Big Day At The Park

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose, The Bash, Sebastian Thomaz

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa put their differences aside for the sake of their son. The two parents flashed smiles as they headed to the park for a day of play with The Bash.

Sebastian Taylor Thomaz played on the slides, swings, and in the sand box as his mom looked on lovingly.

Amber also posted some videos of her son getting deep by making up stories for mom’s enjoyment.

He tells the best stories! 😍 #SebastianTaylorThomaz

A video posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 16, 2015 at 4:01pm PST

Ewww Pumpkin guts! 😝

A video posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 16, 2015 at 4:06pm PST

Pumpkin guts. Side note: in case you were wondering what type of hoodie Amber is rocking, you can get one here with 50 percent off by using the code, Rosebud50.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

One Happy Family: Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose All Smiles During The Bash’s Big Day At The Park was originally published on globalgrind.com

