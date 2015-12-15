There Won’t Be Another KimYe Baby After The Birth Of Saint West

It looks like North West and Saint West will be the only heirs to the KimYe throne, and that’s final.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is busy taking care of their new son, who is just a couple weeks old, and have already decided that they will not be having anymore children.

The site reports, “Kim’s been open about her pregnancy struggles, suffering from placenta accreta — a potentially life threatening condition — during both. We’re told docs have told her it’s nearly a guarantee she’d get accreta again, putting her and her baby’s lives at risk. A source close to the family tells us Kim is also scared of another extremely painful birth, like the one with Saint … and that’s helped her make the decision easier.”

The two are reportedly just fine with not giving North and Saint any more siblings, since those two are already handfuls as it is.

The site also says that Saint is a very easy-going baby, as he reportedly doesn’t cry much, sleeps a lot, and eats great.

It’s definitely for the best that the two are done having more kids, since the risk would be too much. We know North and Saint will hold down the household together.

