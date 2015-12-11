CLOSE
Raising The Bar
#RaisingTheBar w/ JigSawe “My Block” [VIDEO] #RTB #DFW

Follow him on Twitter @JigSaweSTL

Check out the visual for “My Block”

Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online @ Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed on http://www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

SPONSORED BY: http://www.Dallasweekly.com

VIDEO PRODUCTION BY: CrazieTV.com and Ovid Media

