So Beautiful
Police Raid Encampment Housing Jamar Clark Protesters In Minneapolis

Police disband protesters camped outside in Minneapolis

Funeral Held For Jamar Clark In Minneapolis

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Minneapolis police raided a protest camp and arrested eight people this morning who were standing in solidarity with #BLM activists.

The protests were sparked by an execution-style police shooting of Jamar Clark.

The protesters have occupied 4th precinct for two weeks now, demanding more information about the death of the young man, MPR reports.

Authorities believed the sit in was posing a safety threat, so they called for the camp to be disbanded.

Mayor Betsy Hodges gave a press conference this morning, where she expressed, “We have been balancing the safety needs of the precinct with the right for people to protest and have their voices be heard. But the increasing safety risks and impact on the neighborhood, the impact on our ability to provide services in the city, made this morning the time to do that.”

BLM organizer Mica Grimm explains that officers asked them to leave shortly before 4am.

“Officers started handing out a piece of paper that said our valuables needed to be collected within 10 minutes or we were going to be arrested and our valuables were going to be confiscated,” Grimm said.

The protestors were forced out of the vicinity while police set up metal barricades and hauled trailers.

In the chaos, seven protesters were arrested and later released:

The activists will not be deterred by the setback. They are planning to reconvene at 4pm today in front of Minneapolis City Hall.

We will keep you updated.

Police Raid Encampment Housing Jamar Clark Protesters In Minneapolis was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

