2 Chainz is the winner of the THOT war.

Earlier this year, a young woman ended up backstage at a 2 Chainz show and the rapper showered her with THOT names. The woman said she was there for rapper Cap 1, but when they found Cap, she didn’t know him and he didn’t know her. 2 Chainz eventually asked her to leave – but not before calling her the derogatory term.

The whole thing was caught on a now infamous video that went viral, racking up over 20 million views. Christina Chisholm then ended up suing 2 Chainz for $5 million for damaging her reputation.

Well, a North Carolina federal judge threw that lawsuit out. According to TMZ:

In his ruling, the judge said calling someone a “THOT” does not rise to the level of “extreme or outrageous conduct.”

Long story short? This woman gets nothing.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

2 Chainz Wins His Backstage THOT Battle was originally published on globalgrind.com