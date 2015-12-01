CLOSE
From Green Hair To Bondage: Kylie Jenner Covers Interview Mag, While Her Lip Kit Sells Out In Seconds

It's clear that at only 18, she's a force to be reckoned with.

Kylie Jenner has green hair.

The youngest Jenner rocked a Kermit-colored wig to the launch of The Kylie Lip Kit by Kylie Jenner at the LA Dash store. The hair might have helped, because the kit sold out within minutes. One person tweeted:

It wasn’t all love for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, though. She got some flack on the internet after Snapchatting her very slim dog. People wanted her to feed the thing, but it turns out Mother Nature has other plans.

TMZ reports that they spoke to greyhound experts, who said the dogs are bred for running and that a healthy greyhound normally shows three ribs and some hip bones. That statement came after the Italian Greyhound Club of America got calls from a gang of people accusing her of being a crappy pet owner.

In the meantime, Kylie looks stunning on the cover of Interview Magazine:

It’s clear that at only 18, she’s a force to be reckoned with. Head over to Interview to check out the full spread.

SOURCE: InterviewTMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

