So Beautiful
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: 900 Women In Saudi Arabia Run For Office

Cheers to women making moves globally.

Beautiful Arab woman in smiling portrait outdoorSource: Sami Sert / Getty

In this historic moment, 900 women are running for public office in Saudi Arabia in elections to be held in December, CNN reports.

This is a huge deal for the country, since this will be the first opportunity for Saudi women to vote or run for office since a 2011 order by the former King. In his mandate, he added that the Consultative Council, which is appointed by the king, must be at least 20% women.

Even though this is a mega win for bad ass women everywhere, there are still some obstacles to overcome. Women will still only be able to participate in government on the municipal level.

It was only three months ago that women in Saudi were allowed to vote for the first time. Can you imagine that?

Despite strides, there is still a strict band on women’s rights–including the right to drive, travel without a man, or go to school without a guardian.

But the number of women lining up to take office shows the ambition that exists to break through ceilings of archaic patriarchal systems. The more women in power, even on these lower rungs of government, the more likely they will be able to creep to the top.

