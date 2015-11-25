Patti’s Pies, Anyone? DeAndre Jordan & More Celebs Dish On Their Thanksgiving Must Haves

The American Music Awards went down on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and the red carpet was filled with stars that had everything to be thankful for.

While some artists were thankful for being nominated, others were just happy to attend the event for the first time. Thanksgiving’s right around the corner and the food’s already on our mind, so Global Grind hit the red carpet to find out what dish celebrities must have at their Thanksgiving dinner tables.

“I am a greens freak. That’s me. So I get everything at first and then I go back for the greens,” said Serayah McNeil, who plays Tiana Brown on Fox’s hit show Empire. “Ain’t nothing better than grandma’s greens.”

Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan also shares those same sentiments about his grandma’s cooking. Admittedly being a big man and a lover of food, he couldn’t pick just one dish.

“I definitely got to have some sweet potato casserole and fried turkey,” said Jordan who told us that his grandma is the one who cooks it. “My mom can cook, I love you mom but I feel like grandma is the best right now. “

Rising star and singer Leon Bridges, who performed on stage with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis during the show, said he couldn’t live without macaroni and cheese on Thanksgiving.

“I like eggnog too though. Some people think I’m crazy for that. I love eggnog.”

