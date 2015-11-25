CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Patti’s Pies, Anyone? DeAndre Jordan & More Celebs Dish On Their Thanksgiving Must Haves

The American Music Awards went down on Sunday Nov. 22 and the stars had everything to be thankful for.

0 reads
Leave a comment

The American Music Awards went down on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and the red carpet was filled with stars that had everything to be thankful for.

While some artists were thankful for being nominated, others were just happy to attend the event for the first time. Thanksgiving’s right around the corner and the food’s already on our mind, so Global Grind hit the red carpet to find out what dish celebrities must have at their Thanksgiving dinner tables.

I am a greens freak. That’s me. So I get everything at first and then I go back for the greens,” said Serayah McNeil, who plays Tiana Brown on Fox’s hit show Empire. “Ain’t nothing better than grandma’s greens.”

Los Angeles Clippers star DeAndre Jordan also shares those same sentiments about his grandma’s cooking. Admittedly being a big man and a lover of food, he couldn’t pick just one dish.

I definitely got to have some sweet potato casserole and fried turkey,” said Jordan who told us that his grandma is the one who cooks it. “My mom can cook, I love you mom but I feel like grandma is the best right now.

Rising star and singer Leon Bridges, who performed on stage with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis during the show, said he couldn’t live without macaroni and cheese on Thanksgiving.

I like eggnog too though. Some people think I’m crazy for that. I love eggnog.”

Watch more celebs dish on their Thanksgiving must haves in the clip up top and check out the full list of winners here.

Jennifer Lopez at the AMA's

All of Jennifer Lopez's Looks At The AMA's

10 photos Launch gallery

All of Jennifer Lopez's Looks At The AMA's

Continue reading All of Jennifer Lopez’s Looks At The AMA’s

All of Jennifer Lopez's Looks At The AMA's

Patti’s Pies, Anyone? DeAndre Jordan & More Celebs Dish On Their Thanksgiving Must Haves was originally published on globalgrind.com

AMAs , American Music Awards , deandre jordan , Empire , red carpet , Thanksgiving

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 15 hours ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 17 hours ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 22 hours ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 2 days ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 3 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close