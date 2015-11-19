Extra Butter: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, & Sylvester Stallone Give You An Inside Look At “Creed”

On this week’s Extra Butter, Michael B. Jordan gives us an inside look at how he transformed into Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed. In this latest telling of the Rocky story, Adonis has to find himself within the legacy of his father, the greatest boxer to ever live inside the Rocky world.

In order to do this, he goes to the man who took Apollo to the limit, Rocky Balboa – once again played by Sylvester Stallone. Michael spoke to us about some of his dramatic scenes with Sly, as well as working with Tessa Thompson, who plays his love interest Bianca. Tessa had to figure out how to bring Philly to life on camera. She tells us about becoming a Philly girl and wanting some alone time with Michael in order to work up a bit of chemistry.

Then, Creed director Ryan Coogler tells us about how and why he pitched this new version of Rocky to Sly, and Sly chimes in with an explanation of how Ryan’s passion made him agree to work on the film.

You can catch Michael, Tessa, and Sly in Creed in theaters everywhere Thanksgiving Day.

Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS) 21 photos Launch gallery Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS) 1. Michael was looking mighty fine at the National Board of Review, where he was honored. 1 of 21 2. Thank God for Ellen. This hottie with a body flaunts the drawers he got from The Ellen Show. 2 of 21 3. Lord, is he fine! 3 of 21 4. Cooking for bae. 4 of 21 5. Because everybody loves a little tongue out during "#ShamelessSelfies"...When it's you. 5 of 21 6. Off Guards or Nah? Looking fine as he announces his 2013 GQ Man of the Year Award. 6 of 21 7. Michael B. Jordan and Oprah. Two beautiful people, two beautiful smiles. 7 of 21 8. Posted at the Dubai Film Festival with his homies. 8 of 21 9. Throwback Thursday never looked so good. 9 of 21 10. Too much sexy in one lens. Michael B. Jordan and Zac Efron chillin'. 10 of 21 11. Even the monkeys on the Today Show go bananas for Michael. 11 of 21 12. Successful sexy chocolate, what a great combo. Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o looking posh posing for the paparazzi. 12 of 21 13. It's lookin' good on the West Side. 13 of 21 14. Then and now. Ball is Life. 14 of 21 15. We should probably cuddle now. 15 of 21 16. Chilling with the homies. Selfie time! 16 of 21 17. He woke up like that. 17 of 21 18. Fresh cut for the ladies. 18 of 21 19. He makes it look so easy. 19 of 21 20. I guess we can say "he gets it from his mama." 20 of 21 21. Up close and personal with those succulent seductive lips. 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Michael B. Jordan’s Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS) Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS)

Extra Butter: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, & Sylvester Stallone Give You An Inside Look At “Creed” was originally published on globalgrind.com