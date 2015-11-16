Your browser does not support iframes.

Deitrick Haddon has had three children in four years with his wife Dominique, but there’s something special about being the father of a son for him. Watch him talk about his son Deitrick Haddon Jr., fatherhood and being a relatable Christian on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Deitrick Haddon Shares His Hopes For Son Deitrick Haddon Jr. [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

