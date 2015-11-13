Your browser does not support iframes.

Rick Ross and Lira Galore are back together- but were they ever really apart? Christina Milian reveals that Lil Wayne cheated on her, and more. Click on the audio player to hear more about the latest celebrity news stories on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Was Rick Ross & Lira Galore’s Break-Up A Publicity Stunt? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

