Christina Milian Admits She Loved Lil Wayne More Than The-Dream

This is quite the confession.

Stars Attend Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Fight at MGM Grand Hotel, Pre-fight parties in Las Vegas

Christina Milian recently opened up about her split with Lil Wayne on her reality show, Christina Milian Turned Up.

The scene started with Lizzy walking in on her sister crying in the backyard, E! reports. That’s when she revealed:

“I’ve never loved anyone the way that I love Wayne, not even my ex-husband” she says through her tears. “I’ve never loved anyone the way that I love him. I’ve never had anyone understand me the way that he has.”

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Unfortunately, Weezy allegedly cheated on Tina, leading to their breakup. The Shade Room captured the girl behind Lil Wayne’s infidelity. But we didn’t realize Christina felt so much for the Young Money rapper – particularly considering she shares a daughter with ex-husband The-Dream

#PressPlay: Dang, not even #TheDream!? 😩😩 #LilWayne must have some dope😴😴…#ChristinaMilian

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoominc) on Nov 12, 2015 at 8:34pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The-Dream hasn’t and probably won’t respond publicly.

SOURCE: E! OnlineThe Shade Room | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Christina Milian Admits She Loved Lil Wayne More Than The-Dream was originally published on globalgrind.com

