R. Kelly Reveals New Song And Cover Art For ‘Buffet’

There’s still a slew of new projects coming up as the year winds down and R. Kelly‘s is one of them. He’s been out of the conversation for a while, but Buffet is still scheduled to come out on Dec. 11. Today sees the cover artwork, a new song and the tracklist.

Neither of the three really shifts the conversation. For the cover art, R. Kelly poses in front of a deep red background, while in the deluxe edition, he’s dining with his lady. For the song, he teams up with Juicy J for the laid-back and ribald “Marching Band.”

The tracklist at least comes with some rising stars as this one fades. Tinashe, Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Wayne are just a few of the features.

Tracklist

1. “The Poem”

2. “Poetic Sex”

3. “Anything Goes” feat. Ty Dolla $ign

4. “Let’s Make Some Noise” feat. Jhené Aiko

5. “Marching Band” feat. Juicy J

6. “Switch Up” feat. Lil Wayne and Jeremih

7. “Wanna Be There” feat. Ariirayé

8. “All My Fault”

9. “Wake Up Everybody”

10. “Get Out Of Here With Me”

11. “Backyard Party”

12. “Sextime”

13. “Let’s Be Real Now” feat. Tinashe

Deluxe Edition

14. “I Just Want to Thank You” feat. WizKid

15. “Keep Searchin’”

16. “Sufferin’”

17. “I Tried”

18. “Barely Breathin’”

R. Kelly Reveals New Song And Cover Art For ‘Buffet’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

