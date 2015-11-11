CLOSE
Deitrick Haddon Talks About Being A Christian Who’s Not “Up In The Clouds” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Deitrick Haddon visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Showin studio! He talks about being a father to three children, and the differences between parenting a daughter and a song, as well as being in the Preachers of L.A. cast, and much more!

Plus, he says that he’s a Christian who’s “not up in the clouds.” Click on the audio player to hear exactly what that means and more details in this exclusive interview!

