Headkrack Raps About What You Should Know About "Rickey Smiley For Real" [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 11.10.15
Headkrack and Brat went in once again in this edition of “Flow And Go” in which they rhymed about Empire, and more- plus, they let us in on what we can expect to see in Rickey Smiley‘s new show!

Take a listen to the player and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!

    was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    Da Brat , HEADKRACK , Rickey Smiley For Real

