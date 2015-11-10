CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Country Singer Jason Aldean Sports Blackface While Dressing As Lil Wayne For Halloween

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jason Aldean is coming under some serious fire after photos surfaced of him sporting blackface makeup during a Halloween event.

According to his representative, the country singer was confirmed to be dressing as rapper Lil Wayne during a Halloween party, with the photos being released first on NashvilleGab.com.

The picture shows Aldean wearing black face makeup to imitate the rapper, along with fake dreadlocks, gold chains, and sunglasses.

While the rep confirmed that his client was “dressed as rapper Lil Wayne,” there was no explanation for the blackface makeup. He has yet to issue a statement or apology since the photo has surfaced.

The news is pretty odd from Aldean, considering that he is an artist working under to Jay Z‘s Tidal music service, which Lil Wayne also does business with.

What are your thoughts on Jason Aldean’s use of blackface makeup?

SOURCE: NashvilleGab.com, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Country Singer Jason Aldean Sports Blackface While Dressing As Lil Wayne For Halloween was originally published on globalgrind.com

Black face , blackface , Halloween , jason aldean , lil wayne

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 2 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 4 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 5 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 5 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 6 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 6 days ago
07.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close