Prank Call: Confessions From A Cute Skeezer [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 11.06.15
This “cute skeezer” gets the shock of her life when she thinks that a counselor from her church has called her up to confront her about her drinking habits. What did she do? Click on the audio player to find out in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

    Prank Call: Confessions From A Cute Skeezer [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    alcoholism , Church , prank call , rickey smiley

