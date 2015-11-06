This “cute skeezer” gets the shock of her life when she thinks that a counselor from her church has called her up to confront her about her drinking habits. What did she do? Click on the audio player to find out in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Prank Calls Deacon About Daughter Becoming A Porn Star [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Prank Calls Woman About Her Pitbull Puppy! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Curses Out Man Who Says She Didn’t Pay Her Bill! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Prank Call: Confessions From A Cute Skeezer [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com