Headkrack and Brat went in once again in this edition of “Flow And Go” in which they rhymed about Future and Blac Chyna, the Spring Valley High School cop, and more!

Take a listen to the player and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack's Flow and Go here and tune in to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" daily from 6-10am!

12 Interesting Facts About Blac Chyna 6 photos Launch gallery 12 Interesting Facts About Blac Chyna 1. Her birthday is May 11th, 1988. She is a Taurus and will be turning 27 this year. Source: 1 of 6 2. She began stripping at the age of 18 under the alias “Dora Renee.” Source: 2 of 6 3. She attended Johnson and Wales University in Miami. While in school, she danced at Old Diamonds for a short while under the alias “Cream.” Source: 3 of 6 4. Blac Chyna also went to JLS Professional Make Up Artist school, graduating in May of 2013. Source: 4 of 6 5. Seven months after graduating, she launched an online boutique called “88fin.” Source: 5 of 6 6. In February 2014, Blac Chyna bought a beauty bar, where she offered makeup courses in L.A. and in September of the same year, she officially opened her Lashed Bar in Cali. Source: 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading 12 Interesting Facts About Blac Chyna 12 Interesting Facts About Blac Chyna

Da Brat & Headkrack Deliver Hot Freestyle From The Magic City Classic [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com