Meek Mill continues to gloat at his shows as if he actually won the battle against Drake, but we all know he hasn’t. In fact, he may be giving Drizzy more ammo as he makes headlines with girlfriend Nicki Minaj. Click on the audio player to hear all the details on this story and more in the latest Front Page News.

Why Meek Mill Moving In With Nicki Minaj Will Give Drake More Ammunition [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com