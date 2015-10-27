North West Is The Star Of Kim’s Baby Shower Sleepover In Beverly Hills

Until this weekend, Kid & Play threw the best Pajama Jammy Jam for their movie House Party 2, but it looks like Kim Kardashian just topped that with her own baby shower.

The pregnant mother and reality star shared some photos of this weekend’s bash on Instagram, uploading the entirety of images to her paid app, which is available on Google Play and the iTunes Store. Kim celebrated her impending new baby with all of her sisters, including Khloe, who took a break from being by Lamar’s side to join in the low-key fun. Us Weekly reports:

The bash itself was hosted at the Beverly Hills home of Kim’s longtime friend Shelli Azoff (the wife of mogul Irving Azoff). It’s also the same location where Khloe’s 2009 wedding to Lamar Odom was held. A source tells Us Weekly that brunch was served outdoors under white umbrellas. Guests noshed on breakfast-friendly items like egg dishes and fresh fruit.

Also on hand was the adorable North West, who was the scout leader for the Troop Beverly Hills-themed pajama party.

We can’t wait to see Nori welcome her baby brother into the fam.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

39 photos
39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek
1. A pregnant Kim K. lets the world in on her and Kanye's secret.
2. We've never seen KimYe happier.
3. Drop. dead. flawless.
4. Who better than Kim?
5. What these photogs want from a bish?
6. Kim during the earlier stages of her first pregnancy.
7. Them kurves hittin'.
8. Kovered and klassy.
9. Kim shows off her growing baby bump & pumps gas.
10. Kim in koral.
11. Beautiful.
12. You can't ruffle Kim's feathers.
13. Absolutely stunning at the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards.
14. Queen.
15. Coming for your krown.
16. All white baby bump life.
17. Killing shit in all black.
18. What a beauty.
19. Glory be to the Lord up above.
20. Oh hey, Kim!
21. Superior and she knows it.
22. Still rockin' heels too.
23. The moment she dazzled.
24. Family love.
25. Kim K. at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards.
26. Minty fresh.
27. Gotdamn!
28. Kim's killer kurves on full display.
29. Such a sweet 'fit.
30. Pregnant & all, she can still rock a dress.
31. Kanye caters to his wifey in the city.
32. Looking good, girl.
33. Red hot mama.
34. Yes?
35. Love this look.
36. Kanye watches Kim's back.
37. Bird's eye view.
38. Kim is pregnant with baby number two!
39. Pregnant in latex.

