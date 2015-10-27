North West Is The Star Of Kim’s Baby Shower Sleepover In Beverly Hills

Until this weekend, Kid & Play threw the best Pajama Jammy Jam for their movie House Party 2, but it looks like Kim Kardashian just topped that with her own baby shower.
The pregnant mother and reality star shared some photos of this weekend’s bash on Instagram, uploading the entirety of images to her paid app, which is available on Google Play and the iTunes Store. Kim celebrated her impending new baby with all of her sisters, including Khloe, who took a break from being by Lamar’s side to join in the low-key fun. Us Weekly reports:
The bash itself was hosted at the Beverly Hills home of Kim’s longtime friend Shelli Azoff (the wife of mogul Irving Azoff). It’s also the same location where Khloe’s 2009 wedding to Lamar Odom was held. A source tells Us Weekly that brunch was served outdoors under white umbrellas. Guests noshed on breakfast-friendly items like egg dishes and fresh fruit.
Also on hand was the adorable North West, who was the scout leader for the Troop Beverly Hills-themed pajama party.
We can’t wait to see Nori welcome her baby brother into the fam.
